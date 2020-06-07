Longview police arrest woman in connection to stabbing incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers arrested a woman Saturday evening in connection with allegations that she stabbed an individual in the stomach.
Lacey Lynn Steddum, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Her bond amount has been set at $10,000.
According to Brandon Thornton, a spokesman for the Longview Police Department, LPD officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Culver Street at about 3:27 p.m. Saturday to check out a report that someone had been cut or stabbed with a knife.
When the Longview PD officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had been stabbed in the stomach area, Thornton said. After further investigation, they identified Steddum as the suspect.
Steddum allegedly admitted that she was the one who stabbed the victim and told LPD officers where the knife was, Thornton said.
After Steddum was arrested at the scene, she was taken to the county jail.
Thornton said he did not have any information on the victim’s condition.
