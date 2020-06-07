How is your county faring against COVID-19? Numbers show East Texas trails the state

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - An analysis of COVID-19 cases in East Texas shows a 40-percent increase between April and May, compared to 31 percent statewide over the same time period.
East Texas counties reported 1,034 positive cases in April, compared to 1,712 in May, a difference of 678.
For the state, there were 24,821 positive cases in April, compared to 36,200 in May, a difference of 11,379 cases.
Titus County started with a quiet April and 16 cases. That number swelled to 479 cases for May, a 2,894 percent increase.
Two other counties, Camp and Hopkins, saw increases of over 1,000 percent. Camp County had five cases in April and 63 in May for a 1,160-percent increase. Hopkins had one case in April and 22 in May for a 2,100 percent increase.
Ten East Texas counties -- Cass, Jasper, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith and Upshur -- had a decrease in cases.
The breakdown below is for total positive cases and does not take recoveries or active cases into account. It is not clear when tests were conducted nor returned.