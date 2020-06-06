Tractor event held to kick-start Kilgore reopen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With COVID-19 canceling numerous spring events, and causing some businesses to struggle to survive, one East Texas city is trying to kick-start reopening with a new event.
Kilgore held its first ‘Tractors, Trucks and Fun Show’ in the old downtown area. It involves food, music, and hay-rides, all to bring people outside and back to having a good time.
“Family oriented, to get people back out, have a good time and just enjoy the weather,” says Harry Hamilton, president of the East Texas Antique Tractor Club.
"We're still doing social distancing but this is what we need. It's about brotherhood, it's about family," said Kilgore city councilman Victor Boyd.
49 tractors, some vintage, lined the streets.
"We got some here from 1935 up to 1964," Hamilton says.
More than just an activity, it was a way for businesses to reintroduce themselves to the public. Away from the fears of the pandemic, it was a chance at getting back to normal activity.
“It’s kind of nice coming here because the derricks make it a really nice ambiance; we can get out and people can get far enough away if they want to,” says visitor Penny Steel.
Customers buying, money changing hands, friends meeting in public again.
“This is what brings small towns together, is unity. So we’re out here we’re building unity in the community. Beautiful day, beautiful people out here. It’s just what the doctor ordered,” Boyd says.
Organizers say they hope to make the show an annual spring event.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.