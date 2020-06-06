Chip and Joanna Gaines announce plans to make donations, train employees in race relations initiative

WACO, Texas (KLTV) - Popular Magnolia Market owners and hosts of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, now in reruns, spoke up about their plans to battle racism in their company and comunity.
The Magnolia Market team sent out an email that pledged to stand with “our black brothers and sisters” and have some plans to do that on an organizational level.
“Acts of racism and injustice have no place in our society,” the emailed statement said. “To our black brothers and sisters who are suffering, pleading and grieving, unequivocally, your lives matter.”
They went on to outline plans to pledge time and resources in the fight against racism.
“That work begins in our own company and the Magnolia Bridge Building initiative with the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for all employees," they said.
The also created a Race Relations listening series and participation in Racial Equity Institute workshops for leadership in the company, the statement said.
They are also donating money to the Waco NAACP, Waco Community Race Relations Coalition, Thurgood Marshal College Fund and Race Forward, for a total of $200,000. They will also match anyone’s donations to the Thurgood Marshall College fund or Race Forward, up to $100,000 total.
“There is much work to be done. We are eager to walk forward in humility, with open hands and hearts,” they stated.
