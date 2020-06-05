WEBXTRA: Longview Swim Center opens to public Saturday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The city pool at the Longview Swim Center will open Saturday with restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only the recreational part of the center will open and capacity will be limited to 25 percent. The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday and operated in sessions, according to Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.
It will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. That hour between the two sessions will be used to clean and sanitize the facility, Caron said.
The pool will have three sessions on Saturday and Sunday: noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
The racing pool at the Longview Swim Center will open next week, according to Caron.
Ingram Pool, the city’s other outdoor pool, will remain closed for the 2020 summer season due to a lack of available lifeguards.
