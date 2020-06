TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week only, the East Texas food bank modified its distributions hours to 8 to 10 a.m. Friday. national Guard members helped distribute emergency food boxes that included, carrots, potatoes and apples. According to Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO, 1 in 4 East Texans and 1 in 3 children in East Texas, are in need of food.