Tyler police unit involved in two-vehicle wreck

Tyler police respond to a wreck involving a Tyler police vehicle in the 300 block of N. Beckham Avenue on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Source: Submitted by Nacho Garcia)
By Dante Nuñez and KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 5, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:56 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police officer was in a wreck involving a patrol vehicle Friday morning.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 300 block of North Beckham Avenue, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.

“The officer was sent to the hospital for minor injuries. That officer has since been released. The condition of the driver of the other vehicle is unknown at this time. We will provide updates when we get them,” Erbaugh said.

