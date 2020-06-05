Perfectly-dressed fruit salad by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a recipe that you’ll be craving all summer if you’re a fruit lover. You can change up the ingredients as you like to use up what you have on hand. If you use apples or bananas, they’ll brown quickly unless you add generous amount of ascorbic acid to them, like lime juice. I always add those fruits just before serving to avoid brown mush, regardless.
Perfectly-dressed fruit salad
Dressing:
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from one large lime)
*Whisk the brown sugar and juice together in small bowl to dissolve the sugar. Let stand for ten minutes or so, then whisk again.
Salad:
This is where you can get creative. You can use any berries you like, pineapple, kiwi, etc. Here’s basically what I did:
3 peaches, skin on, sliced thin
2 cups each green and red seedless grapes
1 pint of blueberries
1/2 pint of blackberries
up to 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, torn into small pieces (optional)
*Toss the fruits together in a glass bowl. Drizzle the dressing over it, then toss again. Refrigerate for an hour before serving. Enjoy!
