Officials investigate what caused North Tyler home to go up in flames

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are investigating what caused a North Tyler House to go up in flames.
The fire started shortly before midnight Friday near the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and N. Tenneha Avenue.
According to Tyler Fire, a police officer was the first to respond to the scene. They said the officer tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out what he could before firefighters arrived.
By 12:30 a.m. Friday, pictures from the scene showed the fire was under control.
According to fire officials, no one was inside during the fire.
The American Red Cross was called to help assist the person who lived at the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
