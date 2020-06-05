EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. It’s going to be another very warm, very humid afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 70s and will reach the lower to mid 90s this afternoon with light south winds. There could be a very slight chance for rain tonight into early Saturday morning, mainly for far eastern counties, but by Saturday afternoon, it will be mostly sunny and hot again. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with increasing clouds Sunday. Rain chances will increase for early next week. The track of Cristobal will take the storm close enough to East Texas to bring good rain chances to some. Many tropical systems have a hard line between no rain and heavy rainfall, so be prepared to see some good, soaking rains in eastern counties along the Louisiana state line. However, western counties closer to Dallas and Waco could see just some clouds and a few sprinkles. As Cristobal strengthens back to tropical storm strength later today, we will monitor the track closely as it nears the Gulf Coast.