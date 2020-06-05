Mineola firefighters respond to structure fire on West Broad

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola Fire Department responded to a structure fire on W. Broad Thursday evening.
According to a post on the Mineola Fire Marshal Facebook page, the department responded to the fire in the 1400 block of W. Broad. Crews arrived to one building fully involved with a residential exposure.
The post said on arrival, there was a propane tank explosion that spread to an adjacent car port. The second truck arrived when two other propane tanks exploded. The flaming tank debris spread to a large storage barn.
The post said the house was saved, but the car port and storage barn were lost.
