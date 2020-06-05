Manhunt suspect who shot at Mineola police officer apprehended in Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who Mineola police say fled after a traffic stop and shot at a police officer has been taken into custody in Conroe.
Law enforcement has been looking for Tony Saucedo Ybarra since they reported he fled police and shot at an officer recently in Mineola.
Police say Ybarra, 27, was in a Lincoln Town Car that police tried to stop after someone reported that the occupants might be intoxicated. That was on May 26.
Police tried to stop the vehicle in the 1200 block of North Johnson Street. The driver got out and ran south, across Greenville Highway and south on Johnson Street. Officers chased after him and at some point the man shot his gun.
Police set up a perimeter and other law enforcement agencies arrived to assist. A track of the suspect was completed by K9 Juma with Wood County Constable Pct 2. DPS assisted with a helicopter launched to the area.
On Thursday, June 4, 2020 at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Mineola Police Department was notified that Ybarra was taken into custody in Conroe, Texas.
Ybarra was apprehended without incident. Ybarra was taken into custody for the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Public Servant warrant, the violation of parole aggravated robbery warrant, and for a resisting arrest warrant out of Wood County.
With the assistance of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, the East Texas Anti-Gang Center, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County SWAT unit and the Conroe Police Department, investigators from Mineola Police Department say they have been working continuously with other agencies in the location of this armed and dangerous suspect.
