Man accused of fleeing Mineola police, firing gun arrested

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola police say a Quitman man who fled officers during a traffic stop and fired a gun last week has been arrested.
Police have been looking for Tony Saucedo Ybarra, 27, since May 26.
According to the Mineola police Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Pacific Street at 9:25 p.m., as a man and woman looked intoxicated. They then got into a Lincoln Towncar and left the parking lot, going southbound on North Pacific Street.
Police tried to stop the vehicle in the 1200 block of North Johnson Street. The driver got out and ran south, across Greenville Highway and south on Johnson Street. Officers chased after him and at some point the man shot his gun.
Police confirmed on their Facebook page Friday morning that Ybarra had been arrested.
