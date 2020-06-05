Longview police release pictures of truck believed involved in fatal hit-and-run

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department released photos of the pickup truck believed to be involved in a wreck that killed a Longview man on Wednesday.
The man involved in the auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday died later that night at the hospital. Thursday, Longview police identified the victim as Arthur Acles Jr., 54, of Longview.
According to a Facebook post from the department, officers found him lying in the roadway after he had been struck by a vehicle. The driver who fled the scene has not been identified.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue almost black Ford F-150 or F-250 with a black headache rack, and possibly has damage to the right front of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Estes Pkwy, according to Longview police.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
