Longview police investigating 2 home invasions on Harrison Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating two home invasions which occurred Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the crimes occurred in the 200 block of Harrison St. The victims were both elderly females.
The Longview Police Department said they have increased patrols in the area. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
