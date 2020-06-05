Harrison County GOP chair stands by post calling Floyd death ‘staged event’

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Republican Party Chair Lee Lester said he will not resign from office if asked after sharing a post theorizing the George Floyd death as a staged event.
Lester made the post on the Republican Party of Harrison County Facebook page.
The Texas Tribune reported that four other Republican county leaders shared either racist posts or conspiracy theories. Gov. Greg Abbott has called on two of them to resign.
In a phone interview Friday, Lester said he was not aware Abbott had called for resignations and he said he had not heard from Abbott’s office.
“If he calls me, I’ll tell him to either reopen Texas or resign,” Lester said. “I’ll tell him I was elected by the people just like he was.”
“Food for thought: Copies from a post by a retired TX Ranger and ex-Sheriff: This article was sent to me by a state police investigator. I thought I would share it with you for your consideration," the post states.
The post states a theory that Floyd’s death was a staged event “with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have already been psychologically traumatized by Covid 19 fears.”
Lester said he does not know if he truly believes the Floyd “staged event” theory but he believes it is possible Floyd’s death was staged.
“I don’t know,” Lester said. “I just shared it because it’s food for thought. I don’t have any idea what really happened."
