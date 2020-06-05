Harrison County deputies’ search nets 2 arrests for drug charges

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of different drugs.
According to the sheriff’s office, they executed a search warrant at a motor home located at 517 Daniels Rd. in Marshall. The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators. The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamines, Marijuana, prescription pills and a rifle.
The sheriff’s office said two arrest were made at the location. Alton Johnny Oney and Regan Michelle Harrist. both arrested for Possession of Controlled substance PG1 1<4g, Possession of Marijuana<2oz, Possession of dangerous drugs and poss of drug paraphernalia. Oney and Harrist are booked into the Harrison County Jail on the listed charges.
The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and any additional information may be released when it becomes available.
