Franklin County deputies capture escaped Nebraska convict, one still at large

The press release said at this time, it is believed Taylor has left the area, however, Sheriff Ricky Jones would like the public to remain vigilant. Taylor was last seen five days ago in Franklin County. He is 53-years old, 6-feet 2-inches tall, and 255 pounds. He is balding with a salt and pepper mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt. He may be driving a two-door, primer gray passenger car with loud exhaust or he may be hitch-hiking. The public is urged not to make contact with Taylor and call 911 immediately if they see him.