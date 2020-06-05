Franklin County deputies capture escaped Nebraska convict, one still at large

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have captured an escaped convict from Nebraska who was hiding in the southern part of the county. Another escaped convict remains at large.
According to a press release, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received information that two escaped convicts from Lincoln, Nebraska were possibly hiding in south Franklin County. An investigation was opened and on Thursday, investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence in the Sandy Acres development of Lake Cypress Springs, where the escapees were reported to be staying.
The press release said on Friday morning, Franklin County investigators and deputies with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Texas Rangers, and the Mount Vernon Police Department executed the search warrant. One of the escapees, Brandon Shane Britton, was taken into custody following a short pursuit. The second subject, Ronald Raymond Taylor was not at the residence and is still outstanding.
The press release said at this time, it is believed Taylor has left the area, however, Sheriff Ricky Jones would like the public to remain vigilant. Taylor was last seen five days ago in Franklin County. He is 53-years old, 6-feet 2-inches tall, and 255 pounds. He is balding with a salt and pepper mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt. He may be driving a two-door, primer gray passenger car with loud exhaust or he may be hitch-hiking. The public is urged not to make contact with Taylor and call 911 immediately if they see him.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.