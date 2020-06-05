Former SFA basketball players never heard any racist comments from coach Danny Kaspar

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Stephen F. Austin head coach and current Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar is being accused by a former player of making racial remarks on several occasions to players.
The Texas State Athletic Department released a statement on Friday saying an official Title IX investigation had been launched.
“I am aware of the allegations of former Texas State University men’s basketball players regarding racially biased comments attributed to men’s basketball head coach Danny Kaspar,” TXST Athletic Director Larry Teis said. “I personally find these allegations deeply troubling.”
Thursday night, Jaylen Sneed, a former Texas State player made the allegations on twitter which can be viewed below:
Kaspar was the head coach for the SFA Basketball program from 2000-2013. He brought home the school’s first NCAA National Tournament appearance in 2009. In 2018, Kaspar was inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame.
The allegations were not the way at least two SFA basketball players felt about Kaspar. Trey Pinkney and Dedrick Sanders, both minorities, did not believe Kaspar ever said anything while they played for him that could have been seen as racist.
“It was after midnight when I first found out about the tweet,” Sanders said. “I sat up on the edge of the bed for about 45 minutes. I was nervous to contact him. When I woke up that was the first thing on my mind - the coach I played under, the coach I have known for a little bit less than half of my life. I didn’t know how to approach him because this is a very sensitive subject with the times we are in now.”
Sanders said Kaspar was tough on the players but never once crossed a line that would be considered racist or out of bounds.
“He was a basketball coach from a different era and a certain coaching style,” Sanders said. He still has that coaching style at this point. Of course he is going to say a lot of different things but never once for the two years we played for him did we think there was anything racist. It was probably something that would only get a reaction right then and bring out a better basketball player. It was never personal or malicious."
Pinkney was on the last SFA team coached by Kaspar.
“There was nothing brought to my attention or that I had to take a step back and look at Kaspar in a different light,” Pinkney said.
As unrest has grown across the country following the death of George Floyd, Pinkney understands things are being viewed differently now.
“When I was playing there were a lot of things that were probably said that I would just let roll off my shoulders and not look at in a different way but with the times that we are in you have to be cautious with what you say,” Pinkney said. Especially when it comes to race issues or racial discussions. You just have to be cautious of how you put things and how things are said."
