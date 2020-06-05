East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… The latest information from the National Hurricane Center now has Tropical Storm Cristobal making landfall over SE Louisiana’s coast on Sunday Evening once again. The path should take his remnants far enough to our East that little effect will be felt here in East Texas from this tropical system. Some rain is likely, but nothing that we can’t handle or that the ground can’t handle. Not even much wind is expected across our area. Looking at our East Texas weather now, a chance for a few showers through this evening/early tonight, then a better chance on Saturday afternoon/early evening as a few isolated thundershowers are possible. Both Saturday and Sunday should be high with highs expected to reach the middle 90s. Cooler temperatures on Monday as the clouds/some rain from the far western edge of Cristobal moves over ETX. Drier and a bit hotter on Tuesday, just ahead of a weak cold front expected to pass through late Tuesday evening. Dry and Mostly Sunny Tuesday through Friday of next week.