EDITORIAL: Michael Coleman offers his thoughts on the recent racial tensions

(KLTV) - Part of Drew Brees answer about his grandfathers risking their lives in World War Two shows his pride in them, nothing wrong with that. So do the grandchildren of black soldiers who also risked their lives.
However, they didn’t come back home as heroes. Unlike their white fighting counterparts blacks were not allowed to be included in the G-I bill which would have helped lay a foundation for them and their families. Instead many found police brutality under the Jim Crow system. So black war veterans had another war on their hands, racism. Now that’s an everlasting war.
Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest police brutality, he wasn’t taken seriously, he was considered a trouble maker, yet he’s had the most peaceful protest.
I have been pulled over by police even had a baton swatted in the back of my right leg. Pulled over for driving with an out of state license tag, my driver’s license was from my home state of Kansas. I would be allowed to go my way with no warning or citation,
After the ordeal in my hotel parking lot, I was trembling and needed 10 minutes to re-compose. Crying like a baby, that was the first time I had ever experienced humiliation. But you suck it up and move on.
Today’s events are about changing the wrongs into rights, those wrongs didn’t just happen with Mr Floyd’s death.
I can honestly say when I walk into this building, I receive trust and respect on a daily basis.
Let’s all take the next step and be part of the solution but also understand we’ve all walked in different shoes. And it’s ok to engage with one another for a better understanding of each other.
