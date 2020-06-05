City of Marshall provides sandbags for Cristobal prep

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) -from the City of Marshall:
The City of Marshall will make available a limited number of sandbags for City of Marshall residents ONLY, on Saturday, June 6, from 7:00 a.m. until noon, at Airport Park on Warren Drive.
Each household will receive up to 10 sandbags and residents will be responsible for filling their bags (sand will be available on-site). Please be advised that proof of residency is required and WILL be checked upon arrival.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.