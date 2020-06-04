Woman dies at scene of Naples crash

NAPLES, Texas (KLTV) -from the Naples Police Department:
Thursday at approximately 7:59 a.m. the Naples Police Department was dispatched to a traffic crash in the 500 block of W.L. Doc Dodson Blvd West (US-HWY 67) in the City of Naples.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Ram truck was traveling west on W.L. Doc Dodson Blvd. A 2008 Kia Sorento was leaving the parking lot of the Spring Market Grocery store and failed to yield the right of way to the Ram truck.
The driver of the Kia, Conelia Hillis, age 47, of Naples, died at the scene. A passenger in the Kia, Desiree Brown, Age 19, of Naples, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ram truck, Shane Whitfield, age 39, of Simms, TX was taken via EMS to Titus Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
