WEBXTRA: Longview firefighters help conduct COVID-19 testing at nursing homes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters and EMT’s help administer COVID-19 tests at nursing homes.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark talks with Longview Fire Department Section Chief Amy Hooten.
“Longview fire, we’re all paramedics. We’re also a part of a statewide infectious disease response group. We are also tasked with EMTF -- Emergency Task Force for the state. Through the fire service, the Texas Fire Commission has commissioned the fire service to make sure this testing is done at all nursing home facilities," Hooten said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.