WEBXTRA: National Guard helps distribute food at Whitehouse Food Pantry

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - National Guard members from Waco were in Whitehouse on Thursday morning distributing food to those in need.
“I have three kids that I’ve been given custody of, so I have to do the best I can,” Theresa Johnson said.
Johnson was one of the many appreciative people who left the pantry with several boxes full of food and drink. She said things have been rough with the kids being out of school for the past few months.
The guard members who assisted with the distribution are from the 124th Calvary Regiment out of Waco. A guardsman tells us they’re staying in East Texas to help with local aid efforts.
Another round of food boxes will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 11.
