WEBXTRA: Fair Food Drive-In Days underway at East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors selling popular fair foods are set up at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.
Fair Food Drive-In Days features fair foods, including funnel cakes, corn dogs and turkey legs. Food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, June 7. Stands are set up along Fair Park Drive near Rose Stadium for visitors to drive up, order, and take to-go.
The event was set up to help concession stand operators who have suffered staggering losses after a summer full of events were canceled due to COVID-19, according to the The East Texas State Fair.
The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and social distancing will be enforced. Food stand workers are required to wear masks and gloves at all.
