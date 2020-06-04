WEBXTRA: East Texas Food Bank continues Summer Food Program with drive-through distribution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with the East Texas Food Banks Tim Butler about this year’s summer food program.
The Summer Food Program serves children under 18 over the summer when they no longer have access to free and reduced meals and snacks that they receive during the school year. Since these programs end when school does, the Summer Food Service Program helps fill the hunger gap ensuring that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.
Due to COVID-19, the sites will be drive-thru distributions through August and meals will be given to-go to be consumed off site. Walk-ups are welcome. The only eligibility requirement is that the child must be under 18. The meals are open to any child, regardless of family income or address. If the child isn’t present to receive the meals, you must show proof of the children in the household. (This could be a birth certificate, WIC card, school report card or logging into the school portal.)
