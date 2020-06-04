Tyler police investigate shattered windows at Andy’s Frozen Custard, Gentry Donuts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating two incidents where rocks were thrown through windows of businesses in North Tyler.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a burglary report at Andy’s Frozen Custard in downtown.
Windows were smashed with at least two large rocks.
About an hour later, the owner of Gentry Donuts, about two miles away, reported another break-in.
Police said a rock was also used to smash the window of the drive-thru.
They believe this incident happened shortly after the business closed Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it does not appear anything was taken from either location.
We’re told both businesses have surveillance cameras and police are reviewing those for information on who may be responsible.
As of 5 a.m. no suspects had been identified.
Police have not been able to confirm whether or not these two cases are related.
