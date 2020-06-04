Tyler NAACP Chapter Holds Press Conference

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler-Smith County chapter of the NAACP held an event on the downtown square in Tyler Wednesday evening.
Mayor Martin Heines, Tyler city council members, and a county commissioner were a few of the many people who gathered for the conference.
The organization’s president read historic facts and called for change.
“I’d love to see more police; I’d love to see more of the people that actually make the laws and the rules of our city and the rules of our county," said Corneilius Shackelford. "I’d like to see them more vocal. I’d like to see them on the front lines with us because at the end of the day, they’re the ones that can actually make a difference.”
After the press conference, many in the crowd asked for registration information to join the NAACP.
