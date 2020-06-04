Thursday’s Weather: Very warm and humid today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start to the day and another very warm, humid afternoon is ahead. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning and climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. More sunshine and even warmer temperatures are expected headed into the weekend. Friday and Saturday afternoons will both see highs in the mid 90s with very high humidity. As Tropical Storm Cristobal finally emerges into the central Gulf of Mexico late this week, the track will take it closer to East Texas by late weekend with slight chances for rain late Sunday and better chances for rain early next week.