Smith County sheriff brings state jail inspector on staff

“We’ve had some movement in the management of the jail, in the captain’s position, and having the issue we have with the noncompliance issues, we have five lieutenants in the jail, which would’ve been up for it — had I advertised the captain’s position opening — they would’ve been in line to interview for that,” said Smith. “But because of the deficiency, I was thinking and I had some conversations with Deputy Shoemaker, who is over the jail... He and I had discussions and before the jail inspector left I got this idea that who do you want to put over the jail that knows the minimum jail standards."