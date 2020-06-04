Plea offer rejected in case of Westwood Shopping Center murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A district judge has reset the trial of a man suspected in a December 2018 shooting death for September.
Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.
According to Tyler police, they received reports of a shooting at the Westwood Shopping Center, located near the intersection of Chandler Highway and South Southwest Loop 323. Upon arrival, police found one victim, Bradley Brockman, 45, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Brockman died three days later.
In a virtual hearing Thursday, defense attorney Brett Harrison said a plea offer was extended but rejected and that Perdomo wanted to go to trial.
Kennedy said because the Supreme Court has pushed trials back to August, this trial should be pushed to September, with a pre-trial coming 10 days before that.
