East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the night tonight. The same, general forecast, is expected through Saturday. A slightly better chance for rain develops late on Sunday and throughout the day on Monday as the remnants of Cristobal are expected to move through Louisiana. Heavier rainfall is expected over the eastern sections of ETX and much less rain expected over the far western sections. Rainfall totals should be near 1” over western counties, nearing 2” over central and closer to 3 inches over eastern counties. Beginning on Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky is expected by the afternoon. Very warm temperatures are likely on Tuesday, just ahead of a weak cold front on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Just a bit cooler on Wed and Thur.