Multiple departments participate in funeral procession to honor East Texas fire chief

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Fire and rescue vehicles from multiple departments escorted the body of an East Texas fire chief who died last week.
Joe Cirasola was the Fire Chief for Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
KLTV Chieh Photographer Arthur Clayborn was there Thursday as Cirasola’s body was escorted from Quitman to the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul in Tyler. Community members lined the street as the procession passed. Formal fire department honors were held at his burial at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
Cirasola was described as a dedicated servant to the community he served for 25 years. He was 67 years old.
