Motorcyclist struck by trash truck in intersection, injuring driver

DPS reports that the preliminary investigation shows a white 2004 Freightliner trash truck was traveling north on Lost Pine Dr. until it came to the intersection with Wildwood Dr. A red 2014 Honda Vt750 motorcycle was traveling east on Wildwood Dr. also approaching the intersection with Lost Pine Dr. The trash truck came to a stop at the stop sign, DPS says, but for an unknown reason failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle that was in the intersection. This caused the trash truck to strike the motorcycle with the front of the truck causing the motorcycle to fall onto the driver and the trash truck to come to a stop partially on the motorcycle. Both vehicles came to a stop in the intersection.