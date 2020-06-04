Motorcyclist struck by trash truck in intersection, injuring driver

CORSICANA, Texas (KLTV) – Texas DPS says that at around 2 p.m. on June 1, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wildwood Dr. and Lost Pine Dr. in the city of Chandler in Johnson County.
DPS reports that the preliminary investigation shows a white 2004 Freightliner trash truck was traveling north on Lost Pine Dr. until it came to the intersection with Wildwood Dr. A red 2014 Honda Vt750 motorcycle was traveling east on Wildwood Dr. also approaching the intersection with Lost Pine Dr. The trash truck came to a stop at the stop sign, DPS says, but for an unknown reason failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle that was in the intersection. This caused the trash truck to strike the motorcycle with the front of the truck causing the motorcycle to fall onto the driver and the trash truck to come to a stop partially on the motorcycle. Both vehicles came to a stop in the intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle, 29 year-old, Jay Arthur Jr., of Chandler was flown to UT Health Hospital by air ambulance, with serious injuries. The driver of the trash truck, 54-year-old, William Veasey, of Tyler and passengers 60 year-old Craig O’Neal, of Tyler, and a 9-year-old, juvenile, also of Tyler were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.