More community COVID-19 testing dates, locations announced in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Four new COVID-19 testing sites are scheduled for next week in Longview.
Two of the locations will be operated as drive-through test sites, and two will be operated as walk-up sites. The free tests will be available to anyone wanting to be tested, according to information from the office of Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo.
Registration will be required for drive-through testing. No appointments will be necessary for the walk-up testing sites. Identification will be required at all four testing sites.
The testing is scheduled as follows:
- June 9: Drive-through testing from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
- June 11: Drive-through testing 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road
- June 12: Walk-up testing from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road
- June 13: Walk-up testing from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.