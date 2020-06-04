Harrison County grand jury indicts man on 6 child porn charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson man has been booked into the Harrison County Jail following a grand jury indictment on child pornography charges.
Daniel Wayde McFarland, 40, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on the charge Thursday and he has posted a collective bond of $90,000.
According to the text of the indictment, McFarland possessed six different visual materials depicting children younger than the age of 18 engaging in sexual activity.
A grand jury indicted McFarland in May. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 11.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.