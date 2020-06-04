East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly Cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the day today as well as tonight. Just a few showers are even possible. The same, general forecast, is expected through Saturday. A slightly better chance for rain develops late on Sunday and throughout the day on Monday as the remnants of Cristobal are expected to move through east/central Louisiana. Heavier rainfall is expected over the eastern sections of ETX and much less rain expected over the far western sections. Beginning on Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky is expected. Very warm temperatures are likely on Tuesday, just ahead of a weak cold front on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Just a bit cooler on Wed and Thur.