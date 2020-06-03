United Way of Smith County surprises Trane employee with new Jeep

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Timothy Miller was surprised at work with a new Jeep Renegade courtesy of Patterson Motors in Tyler in partner with United Way of Smith County. Miller is a long-time supporter of United Way and has been an employee at Trane Technologies since 1994.
This is the 8th year United Way of Smith County has gifted a vehicle and this is the third year in a row that a Trane employee has received a car.
Patterson Motors in Tyler has donated a vehicle to this organization every year and any employee who pledges $5 a week is submitted into this drawing.
From press release: This past year, more than 1,900 individuals in Smith County donated enough to qualify for the car entry, and every dollar given is put to work right here,” said John Berry, Development Director for United Way of Smith County. “Those gifts of $5 per week or more really add up and collectively will touch nearly 60,000 people through the dozens of local programs our United Way supports.”
To get involved or learn more about United Way of Smith County, visit: UWSmithCounty.org.
Patterson is teaming up with United Way again for the 2020 campaign. The next vehicle donated will be unveiled at United Way’s kickoff luncheon in August.
