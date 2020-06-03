Tyler woman dies when car strikes bridge on Toll 49 Tuesday

Just before 8 p.m., troopers responded to the wreck on Toll 49, about 4.7 miles west of Tyler. The preliminary report indicates that Carolyn Burnett Rozell, 78, of Tyler, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala southbound on the toll road. The say for some reason, Rozell drove off the right side of the roadway and continued south in the grass. Her vehicle then struck a concrete bridge pillar.