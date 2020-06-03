Texas unemployment benefits extended for additional 13 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Monday, the Department of Labor added an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for Texans. The extension went into effect on May 31, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The CARES Act provides an additional $600 per week to claimants until July 25. Traditional unemployment insurance covers 26 weeks of benefits. The CARES Act has also expanded eligibility to include self-employed and contract/gig workers.
Since March 13, Texas Workforce Commission has taken 3 million initial claims and paid out $9.7 billion in unemployment benefits, according to the TWC.
The first week Texans may be eligible for the additional extended benefits (EB) is the week ending July 4, 2020.
Extended benefits are calculated per state. Texas’ unemployment rate is currently 12.8 percent, exceeding the five percent threshold that triggers the federal extended benefit reimbursement.
