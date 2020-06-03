State cites Smith County Jail for meals, exercise

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The state commission on jail standards has issued a notice of non-compliance for the Smith County Jail on two issues.
According to an inspection report from May 12-14, the jail was written up for the following reasons:
“During all three days of the inspection, this inspector observed inmate workers, under the supervision of contract food service staff, utilizing portioned utensils less than the amount required on the approved menu.”
“While reviewing inmate recreation logs and inmate interviews, it was determined that jail staff is not offering one hour of supervised physical exercise or physical recreation at least three days per week to the 2nd and 3rd floor inmates in the Central Jail.”
