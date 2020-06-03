East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are likely for Thursday and Friday with just a 10% chance for a few showers. Lots of sunshine expected on Saturday before a few clouds return on Sunday with just a slight chance for showers. Monday, we are looking for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and a fairly good chance for showers/thunderstorms as the remnants of Cristobal move over northern Louisiana. Heaviest rainfall is expected to be over Eastern Sections of East Texas where some could see about 2″ of rain. Western Counties may only see .25″ or less. On Tuesday, these remnants move far enough to the north that our rain chances diminish and we warm right back up again. A weak front will likely move through early on Wednesday of next week bringing with it a slight chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures through Sunday should be in the lower to middle 70s for lows and in the lower to middle 90s for highs. We will cool off with the clouds and rain on Monday, then Tuesday should be quite warm. Have a great day.