Kilgore College reopens some buildings for in-person activities

“Just not the labs that we’re having, but we’ll be having some more face-to-face classes. But also what we want to do is integrate more hybrid classes. So students don’t have to be on campus all the time," Almanza said. “Maybe they’ll come to campus a couple a days a week, depending on how their schedule is, and then do hybrid work or online or remote work even with video conferencing. We’ll have those face-to-face opportunities. We’ll have more of those coming up in Summer II, but at the same time, we are going to keep the remote learning for students who want to do that.”