Kilgore College reopens some buildings for in-person activities

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Some buildings on the campus of Kilgore College are back open for in-person activities.
KC Marketing Director Manny Almanza said student services have been handled remotely since mid March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the campus is slowly reopening for on-campus classes and other student business, Almanza said it is important to continue to provide remote access.
“All the registration was done remotely. They could contact financial aid advisers remotely. We had been even doing admissions counseling sessions remotely as well,” he said. “We certainly know some people may hesitate to come back on campus so we want to keep those remote services available.”
The college is operating under social distancing guidelines as developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We wear masks when we are around students. We certainly do a lot of hand sanitizing. Cleansing is done all the time. And we also have guidelines for the people coming on campus. When they do, they need to follow those guidelines. They’re posted on doors of the buildings that are open at this time,” Almanza said. “We do encourage people to come and wear masks. That way it offers protection for everybody.”
Right now, most of the buildings open center around student services, including the administration building, the student center and student support. But, Almanza said there are some buildings open in order for students to complete certain coursework.
“These are for labs, studies where students have to have hands-on activities to where they couldn’t complete their work remotely,” he said.
The plan is to open more in-person classes for the Summer II semester.
“Just not the labs that we’re having, but we’ll be having some more face-to-face classes. But also what we want to do is integrate more hybrid classes. So students don’t have to be on campus all the time," Almanza said. “Maybe they’ll come to campus a couple a days a week, depending on how their schedule is, and then do hybrid work or online or remote work even with video conferencing. We’ll have those face-to-face opportunities. We’ll have more of those coming up in Summer II, but at the same time, we are going to keep the remote learning for students who want to do that.”
KC is also offering an incentive for enrollment with a scholarship drawing. This week, the college is highlighting welding and automotive. Almanza said any student who registers for classes in those fields will be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.
