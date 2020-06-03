Franklin County sheriff: Arkansas man drowns in Lake Cypress Springs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said an Arkansas man drowned in Lake Cypress Springs Tuesday.
According to a press release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County Deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 300 block of S. Park Rd., in the South Park development of Lake Cypress Springs.
The release said deputies located clothes, a wallet, and an vehicle in the area belonging to a Barry Wayne Rancifer, out of Little Rock, AR. Deputies searched the area well into the morning, but could not locate Rancifer.
On Wednesday morning, investigators returned to the area to continue the search. At approximately 4 p.m., investigators located Rancifer deceased in Lake Cypress Springs.
The release said at this time it appears Rancifer’s death is the result of an accidental drowning, however, an autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.
