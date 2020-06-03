Dozens march for justice on Tyler square for fourth night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crowd of more than a hundred people gathered again Tuesday on the downtown Tyler square to march for justice in memory of George Floyd.
Many carried signs and chanted in unison, calling for equality and justice. Marchers also knelt on street corners, symbolic of the Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
Tuesday’s march capped a fourth night of demonstrations in the downtown area.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith walked with the crowd at one point. He addressed the call for law enforcement reform in America.
“Since I took office on January 1, 2013, I’ve arrested four, if not five of my own personnel. That’s what you have to do. You can’t weed out everybody that needs to be weeded out in your hiring process. But when you find out you have a rogue officer, you have to deal with it. And you have to deal with it swiftly and justly and weed them out.”
Earlier in the day, a prayer vigil drew at noon drew elected officials and community organizers to the square for a prayer vigil.
Later in the evening, a candlelight prayer service drew people to the Liberty Baptist Church parking lot.
Some in their cars and others in masks listened as poems, prayers, and memorials were read from the podium.
“I feel if it doesn’t take one, two or three people, it should take all of us and we should all stand up for what we believe in," said one student named Jessica. "We should all come to support what is going on. And if they don’t hear one, they hear us all.”
The Tyler NAACP is planning a press conference for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on the downtown square.
