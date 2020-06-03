Diboll police, ACSO deputies arrest 3 after tracker on stolen car reveals location

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll police officers arrested three men on engaging in organized crime charges Wednesday after a tracker on a vehicle they allegedly stole in Harris County revealed that they were in Lufkin. A chase ensued after a Diboll PD officer spotted the vehicle on U.S. Highway 59.
LaDarrell Demitric Jefferson, of Shreveport, Louisiana, Eric Sean Carr, no home address listed, and Dequan Sanford, also of Shreveport, Louisiana, were all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Jefferson was also charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest, and forgery of a financial instrument, and Sanford was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a moto vehicle.
Jefferson’s bond amount was set at $7,000 for the criminal trespass and evading charges. No bond amounts have been set yet for his other two charges. Also, no bond amounts were listed for Carr and Sanford.
Chief Steve Baker with the Diboll Police Department said the three men allegedly stole a vehicle with a tracker on it in Harris County. He said that the tracker revealed the vehicle was in Lufkin, and the Diboll Police Department took over after authorities learned that the stolen vehicle was headed south on Highway 59.
A brief vehicle pursuit ensued after a Diboll PD officer spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop on it. After the chase ended, two of the vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody without further incident, Baker said. The third suspect allegedly bailed out of the vehicle and took off on foot. Baker said the third man managed to evade law enforcement and went into a house on Morris Road.
Baker said that Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the third man inside the home and arrested him.
