Dak Prescott offers support for protestors and $1M for police training

DALLAS, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took to social media on Wednesday to voice his opinion on the killing of George Floyd.
“As a Black Multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled," Prescott said in the post.“I stand to make a change. I stand to see our country whole. I stand to make our country equal. I stand to help our streets and communities trust one another. I stand for black lives. I stand for love."
Prescott also announced in the post that he would be pledging $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism.
“I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities,” Prescott said. “When you chose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable!”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.