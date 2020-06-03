Longview police searching for vehicle which hit pedestrian

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for a vehicle which fled the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, at approx 2:48 pm, Longview Police Officer was dispatched to the 3100 block of Estes Pkwy in reference to a hit and run. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Estes Pkwy.
The post said witnesses told police the suspect vehicle is a dark blue almost black Ford F-150 or F-250 with a black headache rack, and possibly has damage to the right front of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Estes Pkwy.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
PREVIOUS: Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Longview.
According to our reporter at the scene, the accident happened in the 3000 block of Estes Parkway. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are searching for the vehicle involved.
According to a tweet from the Longview Fire Department, northbound traffic on Estes Parkway is shutdown from the Access Rd. to Elderville Rd. They ask people to find an alternate route.
