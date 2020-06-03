49 COVID positives in North Smith County jail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All but 11 of the test results are back for the COVID-19 testing in both Smith County jails.
The central jail has no positives yet — the 11 pending are for the central jail — but the north jail has quite a few.
“We have a total now of 49 positive inmates with COVID, at this point, and all but two of them are completely asymptomatic; they have no symptoms," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. “That’s including the six we brought back from Gregg and I believe one or two of those six have been cleared with two negative tests.”
He said he’s worried the numbers could get higher.
“You have multiple different positives and they’ve been sitting there 11 days waiting for test results and somebody in this cell with 30 people tests positive and someone in this cell with 48 people tests positive,” said Smith. “The lack of response to those tests puts us in a bind because that person has now probably infected other people in that cell and we haven’t done a second round of testing yet.”
Smith said he’s hoping to get a second round of testing done with quicker results.
“We need to retest and get quick results, where I can get the inmates away from the inmates that aren’t positive and quarantine them in an area with other positive inmates," said Smith.
Currently, they’re taking steps to try to slow the spread.
“We have [the positive inmates] quarantined in a specific area of the jail," said Smith. “We’ve even gone as far as our employees who oversee those inmates they don’t even come in through the main part of the facility. We have back doors that they’re able to go in where they’re only in that part of the facility. They don’t leave that part of the facility, they do the checking on inmates and everything, then they leave back out that part when they go.”
Smith said he’s concerned about housing all positive inmates together.
“I’ve asked that question; once they have it can they catch it again and nobody knows," said Smith. "At this point, we’re kind of treating it as if it’s influenza and hoping they can’t get it again because you have different stages of inmates together. That’s an unknown and kind of concerning.”
The office also has 12 detention officers that are COVID-19 positive.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.